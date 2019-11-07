Seagate Barracuda Pro ST12000DM0007 12TB 7.2K RPM SATA 6Gb/s 256MB 3.5" Manufacturer Recertified HDD
by Seagate
$96.00
Recertified hard drives offer industry-leading reliability and top-tier quality, ensuring optimal performance for your business-critical data.
Hyperscale SATA models are tuned for large data transfers and low latency. Get consistent performance with low latency and repeatable response times with enhanced caching.
Regarded for quiet operation and reliability